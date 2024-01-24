ADVERTISEMENT

Unfinished temple consecrated, says Stalin

January 24, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday alleged that an unfinished Ram temple in Ayodhya was consecrated hurriedly because the ruling BJP at the Centre had nothing to show as achievements in the last ten years.

“The BJP government has not fulfilled any of the promises and not done anything for Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people. The government, which has not allotted funds even to overcome the natural disaster, has sought to divert the people’s attention by consecrating the Ram temple,” he said, releasing the third volume of Pathai Maarapayanam, the autobiography of DMK treasurer and Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu here.

Mr. Stalin was of the view that people were aware of the BJP’s tactics to divert people’s attention and that they would teach a fitting lesson to them. “The BJP government oppressed people in every way and they are holding their anger against it. We have to create a strong alliance across the country, similar to how we have built it in Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that Mr. Baalu had an important role in building the alliance. He further said that seat-sharing talks between partners of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc had begun in various States, and soon, it would pave the way for a government at the Centre “that would save the people of Tamil Nadu” and contribute to the development of the State.

