Unfair to declare all pass for school students but not private students, claims minor before High Court

Madras High Court

CHENNAI

03 July 2021 11:42 IST

The minor student said all his friends have moved from class X to XII without writing any final year exams, whereas he still had to take them

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court claiming that it is unfair on the part of the State government to declare ‘all pass’ with respect to class X students who had been enrolled in schools but refuse to provide such concessions to private students.

Justice D. Krishnakumar on Friday sought the response of the State government to the case filed by a minor student, represented by his father, from Coimbatore. The judge wanted to know how the government proposed to deal with private students.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel C. Vigneswaran told the court that his client was given a Transfer Certificate (T.C.) after passing out of class IX in 2019 and was not allowed to continue in class X by his school because he was a below-average student.

Therefore, he had decided to appear as a private student in the class X board examinations, along with regular school students, in 2020 but the exams got cancelled that year for the school students alone, due to the threat of COVID-19 and all of them were declared as having passed the exams. A similar benefit was not accorded to private students who had to write the exam in September 2020. Stating that he appeared but failed to clear that examination, the petitioner said the government had once again declared all pass for class X students this year too but had neglected private students.

Stating that all his friends and former classmates had got promoted to class XII now without writing any final year examinations for the last two years, the petitioner said he alone was stuck in class X and struggling to go beyond it because of the non-conferment of the benefit of all pass.