Unexpected inconvenience

Coimbatore

13 March 2021 03:05 IST

With the poll machinery deploying squads in adequate numbers to detect violations, there seems to be one sector that is routinely under suspicion. People, especially those with a political leaning, running Tasmac bars are complaining that inspection by poll squads is hitting business hard. Squads visit the bars to prevent bulk sales, and the owners contend they are now shelling out more to grease the palms of local politicians and policemen to keep the shutters open.

