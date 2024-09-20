A team from United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), including an expert from the International Commission on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), is set to visit the Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, which has been nominated by the Central government, alongside 11 other forts that make up the Maratha Military Landscapes, for UNESCO’s World Heritage Site tag for the year 2024-25.

The Maratha Military Landscapes of India includes 12 components distributed across diverse geographic regions, and of them, 11 sites are in Maharashtra; the Gingee Fort in Villupuram is the lone aspirant from Tamil Nadu for the World Heritage Site tag.

The visit on September 27 is part of the evaluation process and a precursor to the ICOMOS expert submitting their report to UNESCO, which will decide whether the chosen monuments could be accorded the World Heritage Site tag in 2025.

According to an official in the State Department of Archaeology, “Development and Research Organisation for Nature, Arts and Heritage (DRONAH), an interdisciplinary organisation, had prepared the Nomination Dossier and Management Plan for Gingee fort’s nomination as UNESCO World Heritage Site. The dossier has been prepared as per the UNESCO Operational Guidelines for World Heritage Convention and includes description of the property, justification for inscription, State of conservation, and factors affecting the property, protection and management, monitoring and documentation.”

The official added, “We are hopeful that the team will be impressed with the fort’s historical importance and submit a report which will help us get the tag. Once the structure gets the World Heritage Site tag, Gingee will attract a good number of tourists from across the world.”

History of the fort

Known as the ‘Troy of the East’, the fort located atop three hillocks – Rajagiri, Krishnagiri and Chandragiri – was considered impregnable and was a symbol of the State’s glorious past. It had witnessed the rise and fall of successive empires spanning centuries.

Built by Ananta Kon of the Konar Dynasty in 1,200 CE, the ownership of the fort changed hands many times. It was under the possession of several empires, such as the Vijayanagar Nayaks, Marathas, Mughals, Nawabs, the French and British.

According to D. Ramesh, assistant professor of history, Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, “The first fortification was built by Ananda Kon in the 12th Century. His successor fortified the northern hill in 1,240 CE and called it Krishnagiri, while the other buildings and structures were raised by successive rulers. The next comprehensive constructions at the fort were done under the auspices of the Vijayanagar Empire.”

The fort was captured by Chhatrapati Shivaji in 1677. “It remained under Maratha rule till it came under the control of the Mughals in 1698. It was ruled by Raja Desingh (Tej Singh) for a brief period before it was taken over by the Arcot Nawabs in 1714 and remained under their control till 1749. The fort was with the French from 1750 to 1770 before slipping into the hands of the British,” he said.

Spread over 11 acres, the fort houses a stepped well, a Kalyana Mahal, a durbar hall, a cannon, a clock tower, an armoury, an elephant tank, a stable, a granary, a gymnasium, the Venkataramana temple, and the Sadathtulla mosque.

The fortress had two elaborate systems for water supply, corresponding to the Nayaks and the Nawab period, which at one time had ensured that even the top of the structure had continuous supply.

The Villupuram District Administration has launched a series of sustained awareness campaigns, including heritage walks, at the fort maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India to offer an immersive experience of its rich history and cultural heritage.