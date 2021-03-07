Undisclosed income of more than ₹1,000 crore found at two Chennai-based firms

The Income Tax Department has found undisclosed income of more than ₹1,000 crore, and unaccounted for cash of ₹1.2 crore has been seized so far, in a search operation conducted on March 3 at two Chennai-based groups – one a leading bullion trader in Tamil Nadu and the other, one of the biggest jewellery retailers in south India.
A source, who was part of the search, said that the raids happened at Lalithaa Jewellery and Shiv Sahai and Sons, and the search operation was carried out at 27 premises located in Chennai, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Thrissur, Nellore, Jaipur and Indore.
The evidence found on the premises of the bullion trader revealed that there were unaccounted cash sales; bogus cash credits from its branches; cash credits in dummy accounts in the guise of advance for purchases; unexplained cash deposits during the demonetisation period; bogus outstanding sundry creditors and huge unexplained stock variations.
The evidence found on the premises of the jewellery retailer revealed that the taxpayer received and repaid cash loans from local financiers; had given cash loans to builders and made cash investments in real estate properties; made unaccounted for gold bullion purchases; claimed wrongful bad debts; inflated wastages in conversion of old gold to fine gold and jewellery making.
Further investigations are in progress.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath