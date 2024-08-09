GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Undertrial prisoner dies a day after being lodged in Villupuram sub-jail

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:27 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 11:26 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old undertrial prisoner died at the Villupuram sub-jail allegedly due to health complications on Friday, a day after he was remanded in custody. The deceased was identified as Arputharaj of GRB Street in Villupuram.

According to police, Arputharaj was accused in an assault case and a non bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him by a local court. On Thursday, a team of Villupuram West police arrested Arputharaj from his house and remanded him at the sub-jail at Vedampattu in Villupuram.

On Friday morning, he complained of uneasiness and swooned in the jail. The authorities immediately rushed him to the Government General Hospital in Villupuram where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Relatives and family members of the deceased alleged that he was assaulted by the police resulting in his death.

Refuting the allegations, Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach said that the police had brought Mr. Arputharaj for executing an NBW ordered by the court. He was remanded in custody after completing necessary medical examination. However, he developed some health complications and complained of uneasiness in the sub-jail.

“The post-mortem is under way, and a judicial enquiry has been ordered into the incident,” he added.

