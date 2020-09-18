Undertrial escapes, two police personnel suspended in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

The 30-year-old undertrial, arrested for brewing illicit liquor, was nabbed again

Superintendent of Police S. Radhakrishnan has suspended two police personnel including a Special Sub-Inspector of Police in Villupuram, on charges of dereliction of duty and negligence, after an undertrial escaped from custody before he was nabbed again.

Special Sub-Inspector Manivannan and constable Krishnadas were suspended following an enquiry.

Police sources said Saranraj alias Kidankalan, 30 of Roshansai was arrested by the police on September 13 on charges of brewing and selling illicit distilled arrack. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Villupuram sub-jail. Kidankalan was admitted to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) on September 16 after he complained of health problems.

He escaped from custody and managed to flee from the hospital premises the same day, before he was nabbed at Kizhkoothapakkam.