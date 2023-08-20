ADVERTISEMENT

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Cuddalore, nabbed

August 20, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

An undertrial who escaped from the custody of the Cuddalore police while he was being taken to the Central Prison at Kepparmalai in Cuddalore was nabbed by the police at Sillakudi in Ariyalur district on Friday night.

Abdul Khadar (22) of Orleanpet in Puducherry was arrested by police in a theft case in Tindivanam and remanded to custody and sent to Cuddalore Central Prison. On Friday, as the police team which had produced him before a local court in Tindivanam, was returning to Cuddalore in a government bus, Khadar managed to escape from the police personnel.

The police team alerted their counterparts in neighbouring districts about Khadar and a team nabbed him at Sellakudi in Ariyalur district. He was brought to Cuddalore and remanded in custody in Cuddalore Central Prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US