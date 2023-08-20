Undertrial escapes from police custody in Cuddalore, nabbed

August 20, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

An undertrial who escaped from the custody of the Cuddalore police while he was being taken to the Central Prison at Kepparmalai in Cuddalore was nabbed by the police at Sillakudi in Ariyalur district on Friday night.

Abdul Khadar (22) of Orleanpet in Puducherry was arrested by police in a theft case in Tindivanam and remanded to custody and sent to Cuddalore Central Prison. On Friday, as the police team which had produced him before a local court in Tindivanam, was returning to Cuddalore in a government bus, Khadar managed to escape from the police personnel.

The police team alerted their counterparts in neighbouring districts about Khadar and a team nabbed him at Sellakudi in Ariyalur district. He was brought to Cuddalore and remanded in custody in Cuddalore Central Prison.