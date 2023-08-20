HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Cuddalore, nabbed

August 20, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

An undertrial who escaped from the custody of the Cuddalore police while he was being taken to the Central Prison at Kepparmalai in Cuddalore was nabbed by the police at Sillakudi in Ariyalur district on Friday night.

Abdul Khadar (22) of Orleanpet in Puducherry was arrested by police in a theft case in Tindivanam and remanded to custody and sent to Cuddalore Central Prison. On Friday, as the police team which had produced him before a local court in Tindivanam, was returning to Cuddalore in a government bus, Khadar managed to escape from the police personnel.

The police team alerted their counterparts in neighbouring districts about Khadar and a team nabbed him at Sellakudi in Ariyalur district. He was brought to Cuddalore and remanded in custody in Cuddalore Central Prison.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.