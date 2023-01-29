Undertrial dies in Cuddalore Central Prison

January 29, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A 43-year-old undertrial lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison at Kepparmalai in connection with a murder case, died of heart attack on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased Gurusamy of Vengaivadi in Kallakurichi district was arrested by the Varanjaram police in connection with a murder case in 2017 and lodged in the Central Prison.

On Saturday morning, he complained of uneasiness and died enroute to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital, where he was referred from the Prison hospital after his condition deteriorated. The body was sent for post-mortem. The Cuddalore New Town police have registered a case and are investigating.

