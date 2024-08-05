Undertrial cuts cake in Cuddalore GH, three policemen suspended after video goes viral

An undertrial admitted to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital cut a cake and served it to his friends, as his wife recorded the celebration on her mobile phone. A video of the incident surfaced online following which three policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

According to police, the undertrial M. Surya, 26 of Pillali Thotti in Cuddalore, a rowdy element was arrested along with two others recently for allegedly brandishing a sword while riding triples on a motorcycle. Surya also attacked a DMK functionary Prakash and threatened the locals while returning from a function.

Surya fractured his leg and right hand, allegedly after he jumped from the Gedilam bridge while trying to flee from the police. Subsequently, he was admitted to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

In the video, which was shot on August 1, Surya is seen cutting a cake in the hospital ward and is seen sharing it with his friends. Surya’s wife recorded the celebration on her mobile phone and posted it on social media. The video was widely shared leaving senior police officials red-faced.

Based on an enquiry, Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram ordered the suspension of Grade I constable Santhakumar attached to the Thirupathiripuliyur police station and Armed Reserve constables Velmurugan and Kaviarasan in connection with the incident.