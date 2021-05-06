Tamil Nadu

‘Undertake caste-wise census’

In the wake of the Supreme Court striking down the 16% quota for Marathas in Maharashtra, the Tamil Nadu government must be extra cautious about the 69% reservation in the State, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss said on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said with the case against the 69% reservation set to come up in the court after the summer vacation, the State should immediately undertake the caste-wise census in Tamil Nadu and submit the data to the top court.

“Since the Supreme Court said that reservation can be based only on caste-wise population data eight years ago, the court will not accept any data other than that. Although the Supreme Court has ruled that reservation cannot cross 50%, if there are enough substantive reasons, this is being allowed,” Mr. Anbumani said.

