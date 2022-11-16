Under new e-beat system, Cuddalore police constables on patrol, to be monitored real-time

November 16, 2022 12:04 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The new electronic beat system, launched on Wednesday, will also enable beat constables to update entries about their beat patrols on a smartphone

The Hindu Bureau

The Cuddalore District Police have rolled out an electronic beat system using the SmartKavalar app, aimed at monitoring the real-time location of beat constables, and for constables to seamlessly update entries about their beat patrols from a smartphone.

Developed by the Tamil Nadu police, the e-beat system has been initially rolled out in Cuddalore New Town, Chidambaram Town, Neyveli Township, Sethiyathope, Virudhachalam, Panruti, and Thittakudi police stations in the seven police sub-divisions. The system replaces the conventional beat register in which beat constables had to sign in to confirm their presence at designated locations.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, the e-beat system would allow the beat police personnel to seamlessly update entries about their beat location. The SmartKavalar mobile app also enables the Station House Officers to monitor, in real-time, the work of the constables in the allotted beat or area. The user/beat constable can get reports on data recorded during their beat and other field activities.

Mr. Ganesan said that details of locked houses and senior citizens residing alone [considered vulnerable to burglary] had been integrated with the app. The user can check details of locked houses and senior citizens from the list and record their status. The app would enable superior officers to easily monitor whether the beat constables had made periodic visits to such houses as the information under this initiative would land with the technical team.

Helpline numbers

Senior citizens and women can also contact the helpline numbers of the Cuddalore district police for assistance. Senior citizens can contact 82200 09557 for all kinds of assistance. Similarly, women can contact the district police at 82200 06082.

