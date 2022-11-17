Under Contempt of Courts Act, an appeal can be filed only if contemnor had been punished, says Madras HC

November 17, 2022 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

An appeal under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, can be filed only if the contemnor was punished and not if he/she was exonerated, the Madras High Court has held, dismissing a contempt appeal filed by a complainant against an inspector of police for not investigating a cheating case properly as directed by the court.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman wrote, “In our opinion, under Section 19 of the Contempt of Courts Act, an appeal can be maintained only where a punishment has been imposed by a learned single judge of the High Court and not against the exoneration [acquittal] of the alleged contemnor.”

The judges pointed out that the appellant, S. Vasanthi, had initially filed the contempt petition before a single judge accusing a woman inspector of having disobeyed the court directions to conduct a fresh investigation in a cheating case. The appellant accused the inspector of having filed a negative final report even after the fresh investigation.

However, after going through the records, the single judge was satisfied that no case of wilful disobedience of the court order had been made out, though he observed that the investigating officer had not conducted an efficient investigation. “The incapacity of the investigating officer cannot be treated as contempt,” the judge had said.

He also stated that the complainant could seek further legal remedy by filing a protest petition against the negative final report. When this order was brought on appeal, the Division Bench refused to entertain it on the ground that it was bereft of merits and that only a punishment imposed on a contemnor could be taken on appeal.