Under BJP rule, India’s press freedom is in tatters, says Stalin

May 03, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday that under BJP rule, India’s press freedom is in tatters.

“On World Press Freedom Day, let’s confront the harsh reality,” he said in a post on X. “With low rankings in the Press Freedom Index and the murders of journalists like Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi, along with constant intimidation of journalists like Siddique Kappan, Rana Ayyub, and many others who dare to speak truth to power, the BJP rule paints a sorry picture for Press Freedom,” Mr. Stalin said.

“As we celebrate the role of the press in democracy, let’s reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of free speech and ensuring journalists can work without fear or oppressive censorship,” he added.

