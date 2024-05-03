GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Under BJP rule, India’s press freedom is in tatters, says Stalin

May 03, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday that under BJP rule, India’s press freedom is in tatters.

“On World Press Freedom Day, let’s confront the harsh reality,” he said in a post on X. “With low rankings in the Press Freedom Index and the murders of journalists like Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi, along with constant intimidation of journalists like Siddique Kappan, Rana Ayyub, and many others who dare to speak truth to power, the BJP rule paints a sorry picture for Press Freedom,” Mr. Stalin said.

“As we celebrate the role of the press in democracy, let’s reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of free speech and ensuring journalists can work without fear or oppressive censorship,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.