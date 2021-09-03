Unclaimed vehicles handed over to owners

The Villupuram district police have started releasing vehicles that have remained unclaimed on the premises of police stations across the district to their rightful owners. Police sources said that an enumeration exercise was done to identify such vehicles lying unclaimed in police stations.

Following directions from the Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, the Villupuram district police have embarked on a mission to dispose of vehicles seized in various cases.

According to Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, “vehicles involved in various heads of cases, particularly road accidents, have been lying in police station premises for a long time. This has occupied large space in the police stations and also created an unhygienic atmosphere. Instructions have been given to dispose of the vehicles,” he said.

In many cases, owners were not coming forward to take the vehicles back. For instance, owners of vehicles involved in road accidents prefer not to take them back due to sentiment and consider them bad luck. The Department wants to clear the vehicles and have started handing them over in person to the rightful owners, Mr. Shreenatha said.

More than 350 vehicles have been handed over to their owners during the last few days, he said.