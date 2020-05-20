Tamil Nadu

Uncertainty prevails over opening of IMFL outlets in U.T.

Decision to levy tax, re-open outlets yet to be notified, says official

Uncertainty prevails over the opening of the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) outlets in the Union Territory on Wednesday. Liquor shops were closed for around 60 days due to the lockdown.

The Cabinet, on Monday, had decided to levy 50% tax on alcohol as “special corona fee,” and also permitted takeaways at IMFL outlets from 9 a.m to 7 p.m, starting Wednesday.

A senior official in the Revenue Department told The Hindu that the decision to levy tax and re-open the outlets was yet to be notified.

“The Cabinet decision was forwarded to the Lt. Governor for approval and notification. We can allow the shops to open only after the gazette notification,” the official said.

The Cabinet had also allowed reopening of fish market at Grand Bazaar on Tuesday but remained closed all throughout the day. Municipal authorities said they were awaiting approval from the District Collector and the police to allow vendors to sell fish.

Meanwhile, standalone shops on Tuesday remained open till 7 p.m.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said she was closely “scrutinising” the Cabinet decision to re-open IMFL outlets.

“I have received the file just now. And is being closely scrutinised,” she said in a WhatsApp message to a query from The Hindu.

