Uncertainty looms over primary radio channels in State, U.T.

Many say merger will kill local flavour and result in lay-offs

Prasar Bharati’s decision to convert four primary radio channels in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry radio stations into relay stations of AIR-Chennai is causing disquiet among the staff.

The order was supposed to come into effect in January this year but was stalled till this month. Sources said AIR Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Puducherry would relay programmes produced majorly by the Chennai station from next week.

Radio listeners, speakers, writers, teachers, students, scientists and social activists have signed a petition to the Prasar Bharati, the Director of AIR-Chennai and the Members of Parliament, requesting a roll-back because they fear a uniform pattern and common programmes would kill the local flavour of the programmes broadcast so far.

Local listeners

AIR-Madurai’s Radio Science commentator for last 18 years, P. Rajamanickam, said the primary stations started functioning independently from 1947 from Chennai and Tiruichi. Subsequently, the other four came up with an autonomy to generate their own programmes. It informed listeners about local events and happenings and other important announcements.

Each station produced its local programmes on women, youth, children, health, sports, folk, performing and other creative arts and promoted local talent. The radio stations also catered to the needs of farmers.

For instance, AIR-Tiruchi covered the delta regions, while Madurai AIR did broadcasts on Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar during the same air time to give need-based and region-specific information to listeners.

“But now, by merging the regional with State and Central content, the purpose of radio to reach and meet the last local man will be defeated,” said Mr. Rajamanickam. “The move is unwarranted as the linguistic divergence and cultural flavour of the interiors will be lost,” he added.

A former programme executive with AIR-Madurai said the move would reduce the workload as every station suffered from severe staff crunch. But it would seal local recruitment of casual announcers who recorded and produced majority of the local programmes.

Sharing air time

If the order is implemented, the daily production days for the five primary channels will reduce to the allotted days as they will share the air time now. “As a result, employees will be laid off and the independent broadcasting system invested in will be wiped out,” he said.

According to another staff member, a similar order was issued for radio stations across Assam last December but rolled back after protests by the locals.

The Tamil Nadu Science Forum has also urged the MPs in the State to immediately intervene to prevent the death of independent radio stations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and the listenership.