Uncertain months ahead for union workers as they hope for resumption of film shootings

CHENNAI

16 June 2020 16:43 IST

With no sign of normalcy returning to the Tamil film industry, many union workers, who survived the last three months with largesse from movies stars, philanthropists and the State government, are dependent on the unions for basics to manage their loss of income during the COVID-19 lockdown, and say that they will be in dire straits if film shootings don’t resume in two months.

Union members say that many have already left the city as they are unable to manage expenses such as rent, as they have also exhausted the three-month advance paid at the time of moving in.

Though the shooting for indoor television serials has restarted, many in the industry say that it cannot help the majority of the members tide over the crisis.

There is also a growing chorus amongst the union members that the respective Unions must start disbursing the money accrued in banks for members to survive during the lockdown. Most unions take a part of their wages towards providing a lump sum during retirement and small loans through the year.

Speaking to The Hindu, J. Sampath Kumar, secretary, Cine and Television Outdoor Lightman Union, said many lightmen are vacating their rented homes as they are unable to pay rent any more and are going back to their villages.

“They are unable to pay rent and many have sold their jewels. Most of them would have paid three months rent in advance. Now, they don’t have the money to pay rent and are leaving the city for their hometowns,” he said.

He added, “We have paid the 1624 union members. We take 5% of their daily wage and a small yearly fee to pay for members during their retirement and to provide small loans,” he said, adding, “We would be glad if the government could give us small loans with at very low interest rates that can be paid over 3 years.” He said that the members will be forced to live in absolute poverty if normalcy did not return in the next couple of months.

Members of the union say that while they couldn’t find work throughout the month even before the lockdown, the lockdown has completely stopped their income.

“A 30-day working month is not regular. On an average we work for 10-15 days and make around ₹10,000 on an average. The last few months have been tough. The parent body, FEFSI, managed to ensure that we do not go hungry, but how long can they do it?” he said.

Supreme Sundar, president, South Indian Cine Stunt Union, said that the stunt union too has disbursed a substantial amount of money that they had in the bank to the members so that they can manage during the lockdown.

“We have given ₹5,000 to 680 members so far. We also take some part of the money from the members and give it to them during festivals and school reopening time to meet their expenses. We are giving those amounts as well. They are asking for Deepavali money now. We can sustain this for two more months but not more than that,” he said.

R.K. Selvamani, FEFSI president, said that the respective Unions have already started distributing money in the banks to provide relief. “We have asked the State government for ₹5,000. It would be great if we get it,” he said.