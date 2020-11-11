Unaccounted for money seized from Direct Paddy Procurement Centre in Vellore

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted a surprise check at the centre and found the money

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹49,300 from a Direct Paddy Procurement Centre in Vellore during a surprise check conducted on Tuesday.

According to sources, based on information that some officials of the Direct Paddy Procurement Centre, Nemili, Vellore were indulging in corrupt activities, DVAC officials from the Vellore detachment along with Inspection Cell Officers conducted a surprise check.

During the raid, unaccounted money to the tune of ₹37,000 was seized from the supervisor/junior assistant and unaccounted for money amounting to ₹12,300 was seized from a temporary employee at the Nemili centre. Further investigations are on.