Unaccounted cash worth ₹1.31 lakh seized from two sub-registrar offices

Published - October 23, 2024 03:13 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Sub-Registrar office (SRO) in Ambur town in Tirupattur that was raided on Tuesday.

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized unaccounted cash worth ₹1.31 lakh from two Sub-Registrar offices (SROs) in Vandavasi and Ambur towns in Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts.

A team of officials led by S. Velmurugan, DSP, DVAC (Tiruvannamalai), raided an SRO in Vandavasi, following a tip-off that the employees were taking bribes for registration through brokers and document-writers. In Tirupattur, based on a similar tip-off, a team led by DSP C. Raju raided an SRO.

Sources in the DVAC said many property registration requests were expected in the SROs in view of the upcoming Deepavali festival. On an average, each of the office registered at least 60-70 housing and commercial plots every day. Most of the payments and commissions were made through mobile phones. As most of the complaints received by the DVAC pertained to online transactions, the officials seized the mobile phones of the sub-registrars and others at the offices to verify cash transactions.

The teams found online transactions, mainly through mobile phones, to a tune of ₹20 lakh. A detailed investigation is under way.

The DVAC officials seized ₹79,100 and ₹52,000 in unaccounted cash from the Vandavasi and Ambur offices respectively. In August this year, the DVAC officials seized ₹76,900 in unaccounted cash from a sub-registrar office at Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai.

