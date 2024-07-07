Unaccounted cash seized, agriculture officer held in Ranipet

A 59-year-old Joint Director (In-charge) of Department of Agriculture (Ranipet) was held by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Vedal village near Arakkonam town in Ranipet on Saturday for possession of unaccounted cash of Rs 1.46 lakh. DVAC sources said that the along with the unaccounted cash, the DVAC team, which was led by V. Ganesan, Deputy SP, DVAC (Ranipet), also seized vehicle used by V. Dapendiran, who is currently deputy director (DD), Department of Agriculture (Ranipet). He was also holding additional charge of joint director for the past many months due to vacancy in the post. “Based on an alert, we checked the official and the vehicle used by him. We seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 1.46 lakh from him. An investigation is underway,” Mr. Ganesan told The Hindu. It was around 1 p.m, when Dapendiran and his two assistants were inspecting an open area at Gandhi Nagar in Vedal village, around 10 kms from Arakkonam, to assess whether the said land falls under wetland category for which a no objection certificate (NOC) by the department cannot be issued. The department can issue NOC for dry lands that can be converted into housing plots and pattas can be issued to construct houses.

DVAC officials said that the open area has been divided into small plots by local real estate agents to sell them to prospective buyers. The inspection was meant to assess the said land on whether it falls under wetland or dryland category to issue NOC. As Mr. Dapendiran was inspecting the spot, the DVAC team intercepted him in the village. During the searches, the team found unaccounted cash from his pants pockets. Later, he complained of chest pain, and he was admitted at the Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam before he was taken away by DVAC for intterogration. A case has been registered. An investigation is underway.

