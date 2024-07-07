GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unaccounted cash seized, agriculture officer held in Ranipet

Published - July 07, 2024 12:18 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old Joint Director (In-charge) of Department of Agriculture (Ranipet) was held by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Vedal village near Arakkonam town in Ranipet on Saturday for possession of unaccounted cash of Rs 1.46 lakh. DVAC sources said that the along with the unaccounted cash, the DVAC team, which was led by V. Ganesan, Deputy SP, DVAC (Ranipet), also seized vehicle used by V. Dapendiran, who is currently deputy director (DD), Department of Agriculture (Ranipet). He was also holding additional charge of joint director for the past many months due to vacancy in the post. “Based on an alert, we checked the official and the vehicle used by him. We seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 1.46 lakh from him. An investigation is underway,” Mr. Ganesan told The Hindu. It was around 1 p.m, when Dapendiran and his two assistants were inspecting an open area at Gandhi Nagar in Vedal village, around 10 kms from Arakkonam, to assess whether the said land falls under wetland category for which a no objection certificate (NOC) by the department cannot be issued. The department can issue NOC for dry lands that can be converted into housing plots and pattas can be issued to construct houses.

DVAC officials said that the open area has been divided into small plots by local real estate agents to sell them to prospective buyers. The inspection was meant to assess the said land on whether it falls under wetland or dryland category to issue NOC.   As Mr. Dapendiran was inspecting the spot, the DVAC team intercepted him in the village. During the searches, the team found unaccounted cash from his pants pockets. Later, he complained of chest pain, and he was admitted at the Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam before he was taken away by DVAC for intterogration. A case has been registered. An investigation is underway.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.