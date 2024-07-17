Unacademy, The Hindu to host e-summit for UPSC aspirants on July 20, 21

Unacademy, a multinational educational technology company, in association with The Hindu, is scheduled to host the two-day ‘Unacademy e-Summit 2024’ for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants to inspire and motivate them by providing direct access to influential leaders, policymakers, seasoned bureaucrats and notable personalities.

The online summit, scheduled for July 20 and 21, will give an opportunity for the aspirants to gain insights and advice from those who have excelled in their fields.

Among the distinguished personalities addressing the event are: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Jairam Ramesh, MP, Rajya Sabha; Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan; Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu; Yogendra Yadav, political activist and academician; Shefali Shah, actor; Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Telangana; V.V.S. Laxman, former Indian cricketer; Mary Kom, Indian Olympic medalist; and J. Radhakrishnan, Indian Civil Servant and administrator.

“At Unacademy, we are proud to successfully host the UPSC summit for the third consecutive year in partnership with The Hindu. This summit will give aspirants complete clarity and guidance for UPSC preparation. Our aim is to equip aspirants with the knowledge and inspiration they need to pursue their dream of becoming an officer and leading the country in the future,” said Sumit Jain, Co-Founder, Unacademy.

The e-summit is free of cost to benefit students and aspirants. Those who want to register can scan the QR code. Registration can also be done using the Unacademy app.