Unacademy along with The Hindu organise a two-day virtual summit

Congress leader Sachin Pilot spoke in a discussion on Indian democracy in the 21st century

Published - July 20, 2024 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Services aspirants learnt about various current issues and gained insights from leaders in various fields at the two-day virtual summit organised by Unacademy, an educational technology company, in association with The Hindu, on Saturday.

In a discussion on ‘Indian democracy in the 21st century: Challenges and opportunities’, Congress general secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot spoke on the current political scenario, coalition governments, and the role of a constructive Opposition, and the entry of youngsters into politics.

Noting that the Congress would play the role of a strong watchdog and engage in constructive Opposition, Mr. Pilot said it would a balanced Parliament with more debates. The success of a coalition government depended on the leadership and the intent of the political parties, he said.

There were plenty of challenges in the country. Besides divisions that are being created, Mr. Pilot, said the urban population and young people must be motivated to cast their votes.

On a question related to the doubts cast on the integrity of the electronic voting machines in the recent Lok Sabha election, Mr. Pilot said it was the constitutional duty of the Election Commission of India to ensure such doubts raised were cleared.

Pointing out that bureaucracy and politics complimented each other, he said the bureaucracy was the bedrock of democracy, and Civil Services aspirants must realise that they had an important role to play in the country’s progress, he said.

J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Food, Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department, Tamil Nadu government, spoke on the role of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, and challenges in disaster management and public policy. He elaborated on his experiences in managing the situation in the districts and State during various natural disasters, including the 2004 tsunami.

