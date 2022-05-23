‘Umagine’ technology and innovation summit in September

Tamil Nadu will host the event annually

The inaugural edition of ‘Umagine’, a three-day technology and innovation summit, would be held between September 21 and 23 this year.

Tamil Nadu would host the event annually. Umagine would showcase and strengthen the technology ecosystem in the State, an official release said. The summit would bring together key players of the technology ecosystem, including entrepreneurs, investors, academics and policymakers from around the world.

Umagine would be a platform for its community of tech-driven companies to flourish both in and out of the State, in line with the vision of being the knowledge capital of the world. It envisages a vibrant ecosystem that would make Tamil Nadu a destination of choice for both global and young tech companies and help build the technologies of the future. The summit would bring together experts to guide and inspire its community of tech-driven companies on building a scalable business model and expose them to a global community of investors and customers, the release said.

It would focus on emerging technologies, including ClimateTech, Healthtech, Edtech, Agritech, Web 3.0 and Deep Tech, Smart Infrastructure, Smart and Green Manufacturing, Biotech, Platforms and Gig Economy, Creative Industry and Social Entrepreneurship, it added.

Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology and Digital Services, said the event would be on a par with CES, one of the most influential tech events in the world, which takes place in Las Vegas.

Mr. Mittal also said the Umagine community was reaching out to captains of global companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, at the Umagine Lounge in Davos. Founders of eight tech-driven companies from Chennai, including Kandee Factory, Mage, Twixor and Aquaconnect, are in Davos to represent the Tamil Nadu tech ecosystem.