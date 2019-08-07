‘U.K. watching Kashmir developments’

The United Kingdom is closely watching the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and hopes that things are resolved soon, British High Commissioner to India, Dominic Asquith, said on Tuesday.

He said he would be meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“A third of UK investments in India was made here in Tamil Nadu. It is really an important area for us to operate in. Our focus areas would be the automotive sector, including e-vehicles, healthcare and FinTech,” he added.

He moderated a panel discussion on ‘Building a Vibrant Nation through Women Leadership’, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Indian Women Network (IWN) and the British Deputy High Commission.

During the panel discussion, Saundariya Rajesh, social entrepreneur and founder and president, Avtar Group, said women workforce participation in most countries was lesser than that of men.

“In India its 27% and we are still struggling to go up to 50%,” she said.

In financial sector

Arundhuti Mech, regional director (retired), Reserve Bank of India, said women fared quite well in the financial sector.

She said the RBI had a woman deputy governor in 2003.

“We have more women chief general managers,” she said.

Gowri Kailasam, past chairwoman, Indian Women Network (IWN) Tamil Nadu and president (steering& linkage division), Rane (Madras) Ltd, said not many women opted for the manufacturing sector. They go to the services sector. She explained how women feel when they return to work after maternity leave.

“When they see others go ahead them. They feel lost out. So we should see how we can keep them engaged even during sabbatical,” she said.

Lavanya Nalli, vice chairwoman of the Nalli Group, gave an example of how she had trained her employees to act in the work place.

The Indian Women Network (IWN) was formed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with an objective to engage women in their professional growth.