UK varsity to train 100 students in data analysis and artificial intelligence

February 16, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Around 100 undergraduate students from colleges in the State will be trained in data analysis and artificial intelligence in the coming weeks. The programme is based on an agreement signed between the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and the British Council and envisages training in data analysis and artificial intelligence.

The Great Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (Scout) scheme that the Council has launched will accommodate scholars selected from across the State. The 64-hour short-term certificate programme will include 24 hours of online coursework to be conducted by the University of Durham, said Janaka Pushpanathan, director South India, British Council.

“The University will shortlist 25 students based on an online assessment and other criteria. They will undergo on-site classroom module for 40 hours (approximately over a week),” she explained. The initiative is aimed at offering students with little access to international education, an opportunity to learn essential skills in data analysis and artificial intelligence and make them employable.

On Friday, Ms. Pushpanathan and Tamil Nadu Skills Development Corporation Managing Director Innocent Divya signed an agreement to this effect. Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and British Deputy High Commissioner Oliver Ballhatchet also participated.

Students from the first and second years of college, who are enrolled in regular programmes and among the top 1% to have graduated in Class 12 from a recognised board of education in the country, with some amount of English language proficiency have been selected, Ms. Pushpanathan said. The coursework will be run between February and March, she added.

Durham University will select 25 students through an online assessment from among the 100 to undergo an offline course on the campus. The State government will bear the trip expenses.

All participants who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate. For candidates selected to visit the university, there will also be immersive cultural programmes, Ms. Pushpanathan said.

