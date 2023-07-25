ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. Secretary of State for Environment, Therese Coffey, to inaugurate UK PACT programme in Pichavaram on July 29

July 25, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Ms. Coffey is expected to visit the biodiversity hotspot and inaugurate the U.K Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions programme

The Hindu Bureau

Britain’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Therese Coffey | Photo Credit: AFP

The U.K. Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Therese Coffey, will visit the Pichavaram mangroves in Killai Town Panchayat in Cuddalore district on July 29.

According to official sources, Ms. Coffey is expected to visit the mangroves, a biodiversity hotspot in the State, and inaugurate the U.K Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT) programme funded by the U.K. government. The UK PACT supports countries that strive to overcome barriers to clean growth, and have high emissions reduction potential to accelerate their climate change mitigation efforts.

S. Killai Ravindran, vice president of the Killai Town Panchayat, said that a team accompanying Ms. Coffey will also be collecting soil samples from the mangroves. The team will be working in partnership with the T.N. Forest Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, a team led by Oliver Ballhatchet, Deputy British High Commissioner in Chennai, visited the Pichavaram mangroves on Sunday, July 23, 2023, and reviewed the security arrangements being made for Ms. Coffey’s visit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US