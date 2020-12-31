U.K. returnee not infected with novel coronavirus variant

MADURAI

31 December 2020 22:20 IST

The genomic analysis of the 38-year-old man, who travelled from the United Kingdom to Madurai in the last week of November and tested positive for COVID-19, showed that he was not infected with the new variant of the novel coronavirus, said Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar.

The patient is under treatment at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur.

Dr. Arjun Kumar said that two other persons (a woman and her daughter), who had travelled from the U.K. on December 18 and tested positive for COVID-19, were also under treatment at the hospital. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genomic analysis.