U.K. national undergoes tech-assisted hip replacement in Chennai

He will resume work as builder in a few months, say doctors

Michael Mckenna (centre) interacts with Vijay C. Bose, joint director and senior consultant, SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani. Also in the picture is Raju Sivasamy, hospital vice-president. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

A 62-year-old United Kingdom national, Michael Mckenna, recently underwent a total hip replacement in a city hospital. He will return home next week and resume his routine.

Mr. Mckenna had been suffering from excruciating pain and approached the National Health Service for surgery. But doctors told him that after replacement, he would have to retire from his job as a builder. Then he approached SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani. Vijay C. Bose, joint director and senior consultant, Institute of Orthopaedics, offered him a high performance hip replacement that would let him go back to his job.

Dr. Bose said the hospital developed a technique that offered a solution as good as a robotic hip replacement surgery. According to him, very few centres across the world had invested in the robot, which could cost ₹8 crore. SIMS Hospital invested in developing a software instead. Digital Inclinometer-Co Axial Stitch Technique (Dicast) could be customised to the requirements of a surgeon. The software, loaded in a smart phone, helps the doctor place the implant accurately.

“This procedure is advanced, compared with a conventional hip replacement surgery, yet incredibly effective...,” Dr. Bose said. He added that the application helped to eliminate human error. The technology had been in the process of refinement for several years and had helped several patients return to normal life.

The surgery was done a fortnight ago, and Mr. Mckenna is able to walk with crutches now. Dr. Bose said he would be able to return to work in a few months. His condition was a result of wear and tear of hip bones and an earlier injury. “I feel very well. I don’t have complaints. I do exercises and it is getting better. I will be back on Monday for a final check, and Wednesday I am going back home,” Mr. Mckenna said.

According to Dr. Bose, the software does not increase the cost of the procedure. The hospital has not patented the technique as it wants all doctors to use it.

Hospital vice-president Raju Sivasamy said the hospital’s commitment to the adoption of the latest techniques and technologies resulted in patients reaching out to them from across the world.