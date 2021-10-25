Tamil Nadu

U.K. High Commissioner to arrive in Chennai today

U.K. High Commissioner to India Alexander Ellis will visit Chennai on Monday. During his two-day visit, the High Commissioner is expected to call on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and also on a few business houses.


