U.K. govt., Anna varsity to implement climate compatible growth programme  

February 03, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The United Kingdom government has partnered with Anna University to implement a climate compatible growth (CGG) programme in India.

On Thursday, the inaugural workshop was held in the city. It mapped the key areas for network such as sustainable energy transition, circular economy and climate resilient cities.

The research programme will run in the country till 2025, and key research programmes under different themes would be funded. The British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Oliver Ballhatchet, said that the partnership would co-create the knowledge to support policy development for energy, transport and other resource systems.

CCG brings together key people within the partner countries to co-develop products that can inform pathways to low-carbon growth. The key objectives are to collaborate on low-emissions economic development for India and support strategy planning capacity, among others, a release said.

