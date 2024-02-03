GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.K. govt., Anna varsity to implement climate compatible growth programme  

February 03, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The United Kingdom government has partnered with Anna University to implement a climate compatible growth (CGG) programme in India.  

On Thursday, the inaugural workshop was held in the city.  It mapped the key areas for network such as sustainable energy transition, circular economy and climate resilient cities.  

The research programme will run in the country till 2025, and key research programmes under different themes would be funded. The British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Oliver Ballhatchet, said that the partnership would co-create the knowledge to support policy development for energy, transport and other resource systems.  

CCG brings together key people within the partner countries to co-develop products that can inform pathways to low-carbon growth. The key objectives are to collaborate on low-emissions economic development for India and support strategy planning capacity, among others, a release said. 

Related Topics

climate change / higher education / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.