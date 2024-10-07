UGC to recognise ‘outstanding’ PhD research with award

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instituted a PhD excellence citation to recognise every year original research work by scholars.

“The UGC took the decision in its October 3 meeting to recognise outstanding PhD research work in Indian universities,” said UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar. The commission had approved the guidelines and will shortly release those in the public domain.

The decision was made based on a study by the UGC of PhDs awarded between 2011 and 2018 which found that the overall admission had grown at a rate of 10% annually and the number of PhD admissions doubled from 77,798 in 2010-11 to 1,61,412 in 2017-18, he said. Science (30%), engineering and technology (26%) and social sciences (12%) accounted for the largest pool of PhDs awarded during the period.

For the award, state, central, private and deemed universities, recognised under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act and accredited by NAAC, are eligible for participation. For a PhD thesis to be considered for the citation, the criteria include uploading the thesis on Inflibnet and the award of the degree, in accordance with UGC regulations, between January 1 and December 31 of the year in which it is recommended for recognition.

A university may nominate five theses, one each from five disciplines – sciences (including agricultural, medical sciences), engineering and technology, social sciences (including education and humanities), Indian languages, and commerce and management.

Two theses will be selected from each discipline for the award. The selection committee for the streams will be constituted by the UGC and each committee will select two candidates from their respective streams, Mr. Kumar said.

The UGC will call for nominations from universities in January and the recommendations for the award will be made by the commission by August. The awards will be distributed on September 5 (Teachers’ Day). The submissions will be screened at the university and UGC levels.

Apart from originality, innovation, its impact on the field of study, the candidate’s ability to defend the thesis will account for award of the recognition, said Mr. Kumar.