UGC to introduce new admission process for distance learning and online courses

Henceforth candidates applying for open and distance learning and online programmes must register on the University Grants Commission’s Distance Education Bureau web portal which will create a unique ID for each candidate using their Academic Bank of Credit (ABC)-ID.

The DEB-ID will be mandatory for all students enrolling in recognised ODL/Online programmes, except for foreign learners, and will remain valid for their lifetime.

The UGC has urged all higher education institutions to implement the new admission process and promote it among learners.

The year-wise list of universities recognised/entitled by the Commission to offer programmes in ODL/Online mode is available at the UGC Distance Education Bureau website https://deb.ugc.ac.in/ .

The UGC made the decision in its 581st meeting held on June 25 following information that higher education institutions admitted students in unrecognised Open Distance Learning and online programes jeopardising the future of the students.

The Commission hence decided to standardise the admission procedure to safeguard their academic future and career prospects, the UGC said.

