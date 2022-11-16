UGC suggests lectures on democracy in India for Constitutional Day

November 16, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Its chairman Jagadesh Kumar has made a request to Governor R.N. Ravi

The Hindu Bureau

The University Grants Commission’s Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar has written to Governor-Chancellor of State Universities R.N. Ravi requesting him to encourage all universities to organise a lecture series on the theme, ‘India: Mother of all democracies’ on November 26, celebrated as Constitutional Day.

He has included a concept note prepared by the Indian Council of Historical Research. The Council is publishing a book on the subject with 30 chapters contributed by 30 authors who will be speaking at various universities on their chosen topic.

As many as 90 lectures have been organised in 90 universities already. The special lectures are being held from November 15 till 30 th in 45 central and deemed universities in the country, Mr. Kumar has said.

