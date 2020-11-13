UGC shouldn’t force T.N. varsities to implement NEP, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

13 November 2020 23:44 IST

‘They have to adhere to the decision taken by the State govt.’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said on Friday that the University Grants Commission (UGC) should not threaten the State universities in Tamil Nadu to adopt the National Education Policy (NEP).

In a statement, he said the universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu were being urged to implement the NEP in the past few weeks. “The UGC has written to colleges and universities asking them to implement certain aspects of the NEP immediately.

Condemnable

All educational institutions and professors have been asked to upload their information on the UGC’s Vidhwan website, failing which the grants will be stopped. This kind of threat is condemnable,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Ramadoss said that though the UGC had the power to monitor the implementation of the NEP, it should not resort to threats.

“On the NEP issue, the universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu cannot take their own decisions. They have to adhere to the decision taken by the Tamil Nadu government. So far, it has not taken any decision as it is waiting for the report of a committee that it has formed. In such a scenario, the universities and colleges cannot implement the NEP,” he said.

The UGC should understand the scope of its power and the situation of the universities.

“The UGC has the right to stop the grants if universities and colleges are going against the rules. But the implementation of the NEP depends on the policy decision of the Tamil Nadu government...,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said the UGC was not intimating the Higher Education Department or the State government of the circulars being sent to the universities and colleges on the implementation of the NEP.