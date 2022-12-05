  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 LIVE updates: Maeda goal puts Japan ahead in first half

UGC should bring stringent regulations to prevent political influence in universities: Ex-Vice-Chancellor of Anna University

In a letter to the UGC Chairman he said, the recent developments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have highlighted the need for measures to protect universities from political influence

December 05, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Former Vice-Chancellor Anna University E. Balagurusamy.

Former Vice-Chancellor Anna University E. Balagurusamy. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

In the wake of the recent tussles between Governors of some States and their respective governments over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University E. Balagurusamy has appealed to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to form stringent regulations to protect universities from political influence.

In a letter to the UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, which was circulated to the media on Monday, Mr. Balagurusamy cited the recent developments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, where the State governments have attempted to curtail the powers of the Governors in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors. He said States like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Punjab are also contemplating similar measures.

“In all these cases, the state governments would like to appoint Vice-Chancellors without the concurrence of the governor and thereby establish direct control over the universities. It amounts to complete political interference in the affairs of the universities,” he alleged. In these tussles between the Governors and the State governments, the university Vice-Chancellors are often caught between autonomy and accountability.

Since the Supreme Court and the High Courts have given many judgements on the issue, which are often in conflict with each other, he said the UGC should intervene and formulate stringent regulations regarding the composition of the Search Committee for selecting Vice-Chancellor candidates and their appointment.

The UGC should make the implementation of these regulations mandatory. Similar regulations should also be introduced regarding the composition of governing bodies like the Syndicate and the Senate. Such measures would ensure autonomy of the universities and hence, safeguard the quality of higher education, he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.