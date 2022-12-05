UGC should bring stringent regulations to prevent political influence in universities: Ex-Vice-Chancellor of Anna University

December 05, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Chennai

In the wake of the recent tussles between Governors of some States and their respective governments over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University E. Balagurusamy has appealed to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to form stringent regulations to protect universities from political influence.

In a letter to the UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, which was circulated to the media on Monday, Mr. Balagurusamy cited the recent developments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, where the State governments have attempted to curtail the powers of the Governors in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors. He said States like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Punjab are also contemplating similar measures.

“In all these cases, the state governments would like to appoint Vice-Chancellors without the concurrence of the governor and thereby establish direct control over the universities. It amounts to complete political interference in the affairs of the universities,” he alleged. In these tussles between the Governors and the State governments, the university Vice-Chancellors are often caught between autonomy and accountability.

Since the Supreme Court and the High Courts have given many judgements on the issue, which are often in conflict with each other, he said the UGC should intervene and formulate stringent regulations regarding the composition of the Search Committee for selecting Vice-Chancellor candidates and their appointment.

The UGC should make the implementation of these regulations mandatory. Similar regulations should also be introduced regarding the composition of governing bodies like the Syndicate and the Senate. Such measures would ensure autonomy of the universities and hence, safeguard the quality of higher education, he said.