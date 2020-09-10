UGC notification eases norms for varsities to offer online courses

‘Science programmes can also be offered online now’

The University Grants Commission has, through a gazette notification, eased the norms for universities to launch online courses. Higher education institutions (HEIs) which have valid NAAC accreditation and NIRF can apply for open and distance learning programmes.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday released the gazette and mentioned it on social media as well.

The notification permits universities with a score of over 3.1 on a scale of 4 from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council to apply for permission to offer online programmes.

The applicant institution must have ranked in the top 100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework, at least once in the two preceding cycles.

The NAAC and NIRF ranking requirements should be valid for the academic session 2020-21.

The restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic have actually managed to re-emphasise the need for distance learning courses, but that has not been the case always.

In 2018, the University of Madras, under Vice-Chancellor P. Duraisamy, faced an uphill task to get approval for its distance learning programmes.

On average, around 30,000 students are admitted to various programmes offered via open and distance learning (ODL) mode at the university.

The UGC’s new regulations then had prevented the university from offering MBA and MCA, which were popular among students and also fetched the university revenue.

The Annamalai University, which has nearly 70 off shore centres to run programmes, went to court and got a stay on the UGC regulations. “The new changes are welcome,” Mr. Duraisamy said. “HEIs can start three UG and 10 PG programmes through online by giving an undertaking that the institution has met all the regulations. Earlier, the institutions had to have a NAAC score of 3.26 to launch ODL programmes. The notification would pave the way for offering science programmes,” he said.