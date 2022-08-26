UGC issues list of fake universities

It has called them “self-styled, unrecognised institutions functioning in contravention of the UGC Act”

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 26, 2022 23:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the country, 21 institutions have been listed as fake. While Delhi has the most number of such institutions with eight being termed fake, one institution in Puducherry has been included. The Sri Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 1 E6, Tilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry, 605009 has been included.

The list includes four institutions in Uttar Pradesh, and two each in Odisha and West Bengal. One institution in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have also been featured.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The UGC has called them “self-styled, unrecognised institutions functioning in contravention of the UGC Act.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
universities and colleges
admission/enrollment

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app