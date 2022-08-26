UGC issues list of fake universities

Special Correspondent August 26, 2022 23:52 IST

Across the country, 21 institutions have been listed as fake. While Delhi has the most number of such institutions with eight being termed fake, one institution in Puducherry has been included. The Sri Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 1 E6, Tilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry, 605009 has been included. The list includes four institutions in Uttar Pradesh, and two each in Odisha and West Bengal. One institution in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have also been featured. The UGC has called them “self-styled, unrecognised institutions functioning in contravention of the UGC Act.”



