UGC issues draft guidelines for apprenticeship embedded degree programmes

The University Grants Commission has released the draft guidelines for Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) in higher educational institutions.

After receiving comments from the public, the guidelines will be notified enabling higher educational institutions to launch the courses from the January-February academic session.

UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said the Commission had taken a decision at its meeting on Oct. 3 to facilitate the launch of the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme in Indian universities.

Institutions that meet the required criteria such as NIRF ranking, and NAAC accreditation can offer the course, which aims to improve the employability of undergraduate students by integrating apprenticeship into their degree programme.

AEDP includes classroom learning and on-the-job training with a specific emphasis on learning outcomes through practical, hands-on training.

Institutions may offer apprenticeship from the second semester to a maximum of 50% of the duration of the programme. A single internship can stretch to at least one semester and the credit system is established based on training hours. As per the national credit framework, 30 hours of training is equal to one credit. A one-year apprenticeship training is equivalent to a minimum of 40 credits.

Candidates are eligible for a stipend. Institutions must enter into a tripartite agreement between the HEI, industry and the student. One of the mandates is that the HEIs must track the students after the programme is completed to assess its effectiveness.