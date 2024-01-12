ADVERTISEMENT

UGC invites authors, critics to write textbooks for UG courses

January 12, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The University Grants Commission has invited authors, critics and faculty members of higher educational institutions to write original textbooks for undergraduate level courses in various subjects in arts, science and social sciences.

The UGC is looking for authors to write the textbooks in 12 Indian languages. The Commission has uploaded a form where interested persons may send their acceptance by midnight of January 30 through the following link: https://forms.gle/cABbivfPB6hvfFhB9 

