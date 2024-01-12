UGC invites authors, critics to write textbooks for UG courses

January 12, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The University Grants Commission has invited authors, critics and faculty members of higher educational institutions to write original textbooks for undergraduate level courses in various subjects in arts, science and social sciences.

The UGC is looking for authors to write the textbooks in 12 Indian languages. The Commission has uploaded a form where interested persons may send their acceptance by midnight of January 30 through the following link: https://forms.gle/cABbivfPB6hvfFhB9

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.