GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UGC invites authors, critics to write textbooks for UG courses

January 12, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The University Grants Commission has invited authors, critics and faculty members of higher educational institutions to write original textbooks for undergraduate level courses in various subjects in arts, science and social sciences.

The UGC is looking for authors to write the textbooks in 12 Indian languages. The Commission has uploaded a form where interested persons may send their acceptance by midnight of January 30 through the following link: https://forms.gle/cABbivfPB6hvfFhB9 

Related Topics

higher education / arts and science education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.