UGC grants total autonomy to University of Madras

Declaration makes varsity eligible for benefits

Published - August 14, 2024 09:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The UGC in its 582nd meeting on July 24 decided to grade University of Madras as a category-1 university. 

The UGC in its 582nd meeting on July 24 decided to grade University of Madras as a category-1 university. 

The University Grants Commission has announced formally that the University of Madras is now a category-1 institution. 

Last year the University received A++ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

The UGC in its 582nd meeting on July 24 decided to grade University of Madras as a category-1 university. 

This means the university has complete autonomy and is eligible for all benefits stipulated in clause 4 Dimension of Autonomy for category -1 universities as per the regulations. 

The university is required to inform the UGC of the benefits being implemented as per the changed status, according to the notification issued by Manish Jain, UGC secretary. 

