UGC gives nod for NITTTR to move to deemed varsity status

The National Institute of Technical Teacher Training Institute (NITTTR) in the city will soon be declared an institution deemed to be a university.

On Thursday, the institute received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Union Education Ministry to this effect. With this, the Chennai NITTTR is among the league of those in Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Bhopal.

On September 25, the Ministry tweeted that “letters of intent have been issued declaring the National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research Institute (NITTTR), situated in Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Bhopal, as an institution deemed to be a university.”

The Ministry said the status would improve the quality of technical training and research in India. It would also help to create champion teachers, internationalise teachers’ training, reimagine vocational education, and create future-ready faculty.

According to the Ministry, the institutes would get deemed university status as soon as they fulfill the conditions of the LoIs.

Despite conducting several programmes to train teachers from other countries in Asia and Africa, in the first round, NITTTR Chennai was not included in the list.

Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was chairman and director of the Board of Governors of the institute from 1988 to 1992.

A senior official in the institute said the delay, according to LoI, was because of the delay in submitting the required paperwork. Earlier this week, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar visited the institute to commission new buildings

“The Ministry of Education had given the LoI based on the recommendations of the University Grants Commission. The final approval would be given after three years upon fulfilling the requirement of the UGC,” the official explained.