UGC approves new courses for varsity

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given approval to SASTRA University of Thanjavur (Deemed-to-be University) to offer two online programmes for the academic session beginning January 2020.

The first is a three-year Bachelor of Computer Applications programme, and the second is a one-year diploma programme in Sanskrit.

The institution is among seven across the country to receive approval to run the courses.

