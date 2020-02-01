UGC approves new courses for varsity

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given approval to SASTRA University of Thanjavur (Deemed-to-be University) to offer two online programmes for the academic session beginning January 2020.
The first is a three-year Bachelor of Computer Applications programme, and the second is a one-year diploma programme in Sanskrit.
The institution is among seven across the country to receive approval to run the courses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.