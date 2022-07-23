UGC amends rules for foreign online learners

Passport not mandatory for learners admitted under e-VidyaBharati project

The University Grants Commission will henceforth consider “any national identity with photograph” for online learners from foreign countries who wish to secure admission in Indian universities under the e-VidyaBharati (tele education) project.

The online learners will be exempted from the mandatory requirement of passport.

The UGC has amended its Act to introduce the proviso. The regulations will be known as “University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Second Amendment Regulations, 2022.”

Scholarships offered

The Ministry of External Affairs offers around 15,000 scholarships for a period of five years to African students under the tele education project. “The MEA observed that many applications were being rejected due to either submission of expired passport or non-submission of the same. The MEA requested the UGC to consider “any national identity with photograph” and do away with the need for the mandatory requirement of passport to secure admission in Indian university under the e-VidyaBharati project,” said M. Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman.